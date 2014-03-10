Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nordea Bank

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 4, 2019

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.306

Reoffer price 99.806

Yield 0.786 pct

Spread Over 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 48.3bp

Over the Swiss Government Bond

Payment Date April 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0239193169

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)