Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date March 18, 2024
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 98.98
Reoffer price 98.98
Yield 2.743 pct
Spread Over 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 111.7 bp
Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date March 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1045553812
