Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Länsförsäkringar Bank (L Bank)
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 26, 2017
Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 74 basis points
Payment Date March 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 850 million Swedish
crown when fungible
ISIN SE0005218823
