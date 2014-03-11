UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Any recovery in the European beverages sector is likely to sidestep Remy Cointreau as its focus on China comes back to bite.
** Remy shares have rallied 17% over the past month and have now inched up ahead of the CAC on year-to-date performance. link.reuters.com/sak57v
** Move higher has coincided with a spike in demand to borrow shares. Shares on loan as a percentage of shares outstanding has doubled since late 2013 and currently sits at just under 10%, according to Markit.
** The rally has taken P/E valuations to a rich premium over the 10-year median and just shy of the 2007 high of 25.7 times. Meanwhile estimates of forward earnings have come off sharply largely on China weakness. link.reuters.com/bak57v
** The stock ranks poorly against peers and StarMine estimates that 90% of the beverage stocks in Europe offer better relative value than Remy based on metrics such as EV/Sales, P/B and cash flow.
** The European beverage sector reported the weakest sales growth in three years in 2013, according to Bernstein, although margins improved for almost every company. Except Remy.
** Remy Cointreau insists it will keep up its efforts in China and is pinning hopes on a recovery.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources