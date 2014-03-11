BRIEF-Blank check co, Colony Global Acquisition Corp files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing
March 13 Colony Global Acquisition Corp
March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 18, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.546
Reoffer price 99.546
Yield 1.569 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Nordea, RBS & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Swedish
ISIN XS1046273667
SYDNEY, March 14 A top Australian central banker said on Tuesday said the calming effect of tighter rules on housing lending might be fading and regulators stood ready to impose more restrictions if necessary to head off risks in the market.
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.