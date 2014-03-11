March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 19, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.668
Yield 1.82 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115.7bp
Over the 1.0 pct 2019 OBL 168
Payment Date March 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Morgan Stanley,
Nomura & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Irish
ISIN XS1046173958
