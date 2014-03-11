Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
(Updated denomination in the story)
March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOB)
Issue Amount $800 million
Maturity Date September 19, 2024
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.357
Reoffer price 99.357
Yield 3.881 pct
Spread 225 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date March 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UOB, ANZ, Credit Suisse & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 200
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, March 13 President Donald Trump's administration on Monday rejected a report by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office that concluded millions of Americans would lose health insurance under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: