March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 8, 2021

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.449

Reoffer price 99.749

Yield 1.163 pct

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR & UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

