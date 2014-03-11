Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 8, 2021
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.449
Reoffer price 99.749
Yield 1.163 pct
Spread 27 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR & UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
WASHINGTON, March 13 President Donald Trump's administration on Monday rejected a report by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office that concluded millions of Americans would lose health insurance under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: