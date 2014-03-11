March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower EnBW Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 2, 2076

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.236

Reoffer price 99.236

Yield 3.75 pct

Payment Date March 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux/FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1044811591

