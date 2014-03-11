March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 18, 2019

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.699

Reoffer price 99.699

Yield 0.937 pct

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, LBBW & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1R07X9

