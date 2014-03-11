March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG

(DG Hypo)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date December 13, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 3bp

Issue price 99.93

Reoffer price 99.93

Payment Date March 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DG Hypo & Deka

Listing Hamburg

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1REZY9

