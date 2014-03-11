Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG
(DG Hypo)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date December 13, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 3bp
Issue price 99.93
Reoffer price 99.93
Payment Date March 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DG Hypo & Deka
Listing Hamburg
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A1REZY9
WASHINGTON, March 13 President Donald Trump's administration on Monday rejected a report by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office that concluded millions of Americans would lose health insurance under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: