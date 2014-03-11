March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Santander International Debt SA Unipersonal
Guarantor Banco Santander S.A.
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2017
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.778
Spread 82 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to OBL 162
Payment Date March 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, ING & Santander GBM
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English - Spanish
ISIN XS1046276504
