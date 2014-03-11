Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ steady

March 14 Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, with materials stocks likely to benefit from a surge in Shanghai rebar steel futures. Investors are also watching a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to result in an interest rate hike later this week. A nearly 6 percent jump in Shanghai rebar steel futures on Monday was supported by a pickup in seasonal demand in top consumer China that also lifted Chinese iron ore from a one-month low.