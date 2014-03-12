Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 19, 2017
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 7.5 basis points
Issue price 99.982
Reoffer price 99.982
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 8 basis points
Payment Date March 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord LB, Unicredit and WGZ
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1X28M6
