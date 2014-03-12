Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Atrium Ljungberg
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 19, 2019
Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 130bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month STIBOR + 130bp
Payment Date March 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0005798543
