Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 18, 2019
Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 40bp
Payment Date March 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets
Listing Lux
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 800 million
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN SE0005731593
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)