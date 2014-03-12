Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.429

Yield 1.118 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 48.8bp

Over the OBL 168

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs and HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1046410830

