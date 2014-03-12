Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date April 15, 2021
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.885
Reoffer price 99.885
Yield 2.518 pct
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 31.6 basis points
Over the 2 pct February 2021 UST
Payment Date March 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and J.P.Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 15 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN US298785GL42
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)