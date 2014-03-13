BRIEF-Befimmo signs a 99-year leasehold on Brederode complex
* Befimmo crystallises value by granting a 99-year leasehold on Brederode complex
Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date March 17, 2021
Coupon 6 month EURIBOR + 35bp
Issue price 99.86
Reoffer price 99.86
Discount Margin 6 month EURIBOR + 37bp
Payment Date March 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000NLB6964
