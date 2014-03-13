Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 17, 2021

Coupon 6 month EURIBOR + 35bp

Issue price 99.86

Reoffer price 99.86

Discount Margin 6 month EURIBOR + 37bp

Payment Date March 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord LB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB6964

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)