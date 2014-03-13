Wm Morrison earns ignoble distinction of becoming first UK benchmark stock to fall, intraday, below October 2008 lows.

** Supermarket chain sees 40% drop profit, announces £1 billion ($1.7 billion) worth of price cuts & sows seeds of more price wars.

** Analysts' forecasts cuts should come in thick & fast. BofA Merrill cuts price target.

** Company's plan to increase dividend next year questioned by StarMine 5-star ranked analyst, says should preserve cash.

** Shares now trading at widest discount to FTSE 100 in nearly a decade.

** StarMine estimates shares now offer better relative value than 93% of European stocks in the sector but with years of margin pressure ahead bargain-hunting not for faint at heart.