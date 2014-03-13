GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil at 3-month lows, stocks edge up before U.S. rate decision
March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1
Guarantor Canada
Issue Amount C$5.0 billion
Maturity Date June 15, 2019
Coupon 1.95 pct
Reoffer price 99.912
Reoffer yield 1.968 pct
Spread 31.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct March 2019 CAN
Payment Date March 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets,
CIBC World markets & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.15 pct (0.09 pct selling & 0.06 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Canadian
ISIN CA13509PEG42
