March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Avinor AS

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.661

Reoffer yield 1.802 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 83.5bp

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Nordea Markets

& DNB Markets

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1046812712

