March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Avinor AS
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.661
Reoffer yield 1.802 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 83.5bp
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date March 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Nordea Markets
& DNB Markets
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1046812712
