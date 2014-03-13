Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Pernod Ricard

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date June 22, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.598

Yield 2.068 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 132.9 basis points

Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date March 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Citi, CM CIC,

HSBC, Natixis and Rabo

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) and BBB- (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011798115

