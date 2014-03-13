March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Westpac Banking Corp

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 24, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.245

Reoffer price 99.245

Yield 1.615 pct

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, WBC & BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1047122665

