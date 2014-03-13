BRIEF-UniCredit end-2016 transitional CET 1 after cash call 11.49 pct
* after completion of capital increase CET 1 transitional ratio at end-2016 at 11.49 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower CNH Industrial Finance Europe
Guarantoe CNH Industrial
Issue Amount 1 billion euro
Maturity Date March 18, 2019
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.471
Yield 2.865 pct
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 225.1 bp
Over the OBL #168
Payment Date March 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Commerzbank, Mediobanca, Santander,
Societe Generale CIB and UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's) and BB+ (S&P)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1046851025
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* FY net profit 0.7 million euros ($746,410.00) versus 0.6 million euros year ago