Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian Real

Maturity Date March 15, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 93.1

Yield 9.998 pct

Payment Date March 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1875 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 825 million

Brazilian Real when fungible

ISIN XS0875150871

