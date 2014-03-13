BRIEF-UniCredit end-2016 transitional CET 1 after cash call 11.49 pct
* after completion of capital increase CET 1 transitional ratio at end-2016 at 11.49 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian Real
Maturity Date March 15, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 93.1
Yield 9.998 pct
Payment Date March 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1875 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 825 million
Brazilian Real when fungible
ISIN XS0875150871
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* FY net profit 0.7 million euros ($746,410.00) versus 0.6 million euros year ago