March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date May 14, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.906

Yield 1.394 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1046705809

