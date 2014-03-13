BRIEF-UniCredit end-2016 transitional CET 1 after cash call 11.49 pct
* after completion of capital increase CET 1 transitional ratio at end-2016 at 11.49 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date November 14, 2016
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 100.016
Reoffer price 100.016
Spread Minus 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LBBW & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
Temporary ISIN XS1046413859
ISIN XS0993452688
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* FY net profit 0.7 million euros ($746,410.00) versus 0.6 million euros year ago