Russia's Sberbank looking at quick exit from Ukraine - CEO
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank is looking "very actively" at options for a quick exit from Ukraine, the bank's Chief Executive German Gref said on Tuesday.
March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date March 21, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 102.27
Payment Date March 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CMZ
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1TNDA3
MOGADISHU, March 21 Somalia's new prime minister named a 26-strong cabinet on Tuesday, including a former foreign affairs chief as finance minister and a BBC journalist as the country's top diplomat.
* Says it plans to buy mobile games provider for 5.3 billion yuan ($769.68 million) via cash, share issue