March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date March 21, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 102.27

Payment Date March 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CMZ

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1TNDA3

