March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Germany (SoFFin)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 1, 2015

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.361

Reoffer price 100.361

Yield 0.783 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date March 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion sterling

when fungible

Temp ISIN XS1047516445

ISIN XS0807698815

