March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 430 million sterling

Maturity Date January 15, 2025

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 5.5 pct

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT

Denoms (K) 100-1

Reg S ISIN XS1047441503

144A ISIN XS1047441339

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $425 million

Maturity Date January 15, 2025

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 5.5 pct

Spread 289 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 7.625 pct February 2025 UST

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Reg S ISIN USG9372GAG31

144A ISIN US92769XAJ46

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Credit Suisse

& Goldman Sachs, UBS

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange & Euro MTF

Governing Law New York

