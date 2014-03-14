Mar 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank (Landw Rentenbank)

Guarantor Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 24, 2021

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.936

Reoffer price 99.936

Yield 2.371 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Citi and Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

