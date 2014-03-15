DURBAN, March 15 The table-topping Sharks kept up their 100 percent record with a fourth win this season as they held off a resurgent Queensland Reds to claim a 35-20 victory in a Super Rugby clash at King's Park on Saturday.

The home team led 25-6 at halftime but allowed the Australians into the game when Mike Harris scored a try in the 54th minute before Wallaby scrumhalf Will Genia dived over 10 minutes later, running in from 25 metres.

Beau Robinson was then sin-binned for a lineout infringement and that allowed Sharks to hit back with a converted try from replacement prop Dale Chadwick two minutes from the end.

Francois Steyn landed two long-range penalties and Pat Lambie contributed 19 points with kicks from closer in as the South Africans took their overall Super Rugby points tally to 18. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Jimenez)