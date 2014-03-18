Mar 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2019
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 50 basis points
Reoffer price 99.9010
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 52 basis points
Payment Date March 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, NAB and Royal Bank of Canada
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
