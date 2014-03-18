Mar 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.4
Reoffer price 99.4
Reoffer Yield 1.124 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 50.5bp
Over the 1 pct February 2019 OBL #168
Payment Date March 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Dekabank, DZ Bank, Natixia, Nord LB and Unicredit
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's) and AA+ (S&P)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A11QAP6
