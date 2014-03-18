March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 95 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 20, 2018

Coupon 9.25 pct

Issue price 94.85

Reoffer price 94.85

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 8.3 pct June 2018 TURKGB

Payment Date March 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.25 pct (m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 700 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0648456167

