March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Piraeus Group Finance Plc

Guarantor Piraeus Bank SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 27, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.66

Reoffer price 99.66

Yield 5.125 pct

Payment Date March 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs International & HSBC

Ratings Caa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1048577529

