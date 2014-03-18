Mar 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Arcelormittal France
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.648
Reoffer price 99.648
Reoffer Yield 3.077 pct
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 246.8bp
Over the OBL #168
Payment Date March 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerz Bank
and Societe Generale
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB (S&P),
BB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1048518358
