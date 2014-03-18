Mar 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Arcelormittal France

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.648

Reoffer price 99.648

Reoffer Yield 3.077 pct

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 246.8bp

Over the OBL #168

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerz Bank

and Societe Generale

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB (S&P),

BB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1048518358

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)