March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Rheinland-Pfalz
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 98.816
Reoffer yield 1.881 pct
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 30bp
Over the February 2024 DBR
Payment Date March 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN DE000RLP0579
