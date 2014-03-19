March 19 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Mary Barra, barely two months into her job as General
Motors' chief executive, pledged to fix faulty ignition
switches linked to 12 deaths and sought to restore some measure
of confidence in the company's new leadership. (link.reuters.com/wad77v)
* The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other
authorities are redoubling efforts to shield vulnerable
Americans from a range of lenders that offer short-term loans
with interest rates that can exceed 300 percent. (link.reuters.com/zad77v)
* Mutual funds and other big money managers, which now
control a record share of public company stock, are working with
activist hedge funds behind the scenes, pressing for change at
underperforming companies in their portfolios and lending their
support to calls for management shake-ups. In some cases, the
institutional investors are even stepping out from the shadows
to pick their own fights. (link.reuters.com/bed77v)
* As Janet Yellen takes over as Fed chairwoman, the
immediate challenge confronting her is to overhaul the Fed's
forward guidance for short-term interest rates. (link.reuters.com/ced77v)
* Google on Tuesday unveiled Android Wear, a
version of Google's Android operating system software that is
tailored specifically for wearable computers, starting with
so-called smartwatches. (link.reuters.com/ded77v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma)