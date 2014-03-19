BRIEF-Al Ain Ahlia Insurance AGM approves FY cash dividend
* AGM approves cash dividend of 30 percent of nominal value for year 2016 Source :(http://bit.ly/2n2TYjr) Further company coverage:
Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank (DG Hypo)
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date September 25, 2018
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 7 basis points
Issue price 99.9320
Reoffer price 99.9320
Payment Date March 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Listing Hamburg
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A1REZZ6
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
* Says sees 2017 FFO I of 425 million eur including acquisitions already announced