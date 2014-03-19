Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank (DG Hypo)

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2018

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 7 basis points

Issue price 99.9320

Reoffer price 99.9320

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Listing Hamburg

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1REZZ6

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)