March 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local SA

Guarantor The Notes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable

first demand guarantee from the States of

Belgium, France and Luxembourg

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 27, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 25bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 25bp

Payment Date March 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1048900838

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)