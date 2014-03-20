BRIEF-Alitalia plan goes in reasonable direction-Intesa Sanpaolo CEO
March 16 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa Chief Executive Carlo Messina says:
Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 850 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date March 14, 2024
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.251 pct
Payment Date April 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
TOKYO, March 16 An advisory panel to Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) is to propose the first shake-up of the agency in two decades on Friday, aimed at strengthening its operations through a merger of two key bureaux, two officials directly involved with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
* Board proposes cash dividend of 10 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )