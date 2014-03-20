BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.481 billion sterling
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 7.0 pct
Spread 506 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.375 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.375 pct
Spread 529 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 7.875 pct
Spread 483 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Denoms (K) 200-1
* * * *
Tranche 4
Issue Amount 1.494 billion sterling
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 7.625 pct
Spread 501 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Denoms (K) 200-1
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date April 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds, BAML, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank & UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 15 Two private equity consortia vying for control of German generic drugmaker Stada have lined up funding to back their rival takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The two private equity consortia vying for Stada have made binding takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt, paving the way for a deeper look into the German generic drugmaker's books, several people familiar with the matter said.