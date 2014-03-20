BRIEF-Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Q4 loss per share $0.04
March 16 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc
Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 325 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2018
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 102.95
Yield 8.205 pct
Payment Date March 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (London)
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 6.25 billion rand when fungible
ISIN XS0356222173
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 16 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc
ZAGREB, March 16 Croatia is liaising with the World Bank to manage the huge debts its state-owned road management companies have piled up to modernise and extend the highway network across the country, Finance Minister Zdravko Maric said on Thursday.
* Poland expecting 25,000-30,000 business services jobs this year