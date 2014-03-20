BRIEF-Houston Wire & Cable Company reports Q4 loss per share of $0.11
* Houston Wire & Cable Company reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (Toronoto Branch)
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date March 27, 2019
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 45bp
Reoffer price 99.95
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 46bp
Payment Date March 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
ISIN XS1049207993
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Houston Wire & Cable Company reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Alliance Data Systems says Epsilon signed a new agreement with Harvest Hill Beverage to provide experiential event services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trinity Health and Pacira Pharmaceuticals announce collaboration to decrease opioid use nationwide