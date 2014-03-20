Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Gatwick Funding Limited

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Expected Maturity Date March 27, 2034

Final Maturity Date March 27, 2036

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 98.562

Reoffer price 98.562

Yield 4.683 pct

Spread 133 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Over the 4.25 pct June 2032 UKT

Payment Date March 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of

Scotland, CBA and Santander GBM

Ratings BBB+ (S&P) and BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1047788523

