Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Gatwick Funding Limited
Issue Amount 350 million sterling
Expected Maturity Date March 27, 2034
Final Maturity Date March 27, 2036
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 98.562
Reoffer price 98.562
Yield 4.683 pct
Spread 133 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Over the 4.25 pct June 2032 UKT
Payment Date March 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of
Scotland, CBA and Santander GBM
Ratings BBB+ (S&P) and BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1047788523
