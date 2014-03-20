BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2024
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.632
Spread 265 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 300bp
over the 1.0 pct February 2019 OBL 168
Payment Date March 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, ING & Santander GBM
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English Law (subordination governed by Scots Law)
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1049037200
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 15 Two private equity consortia vying for control of German generic drugmaker Stada have lined up funding to back their rival takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The two private equity consortia vying for Stada have made binding takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt, paving the way for a deeper look into the German generic drugmaker's books, several people familiar with the matter said.