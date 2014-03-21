Mar 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Abengoa Finance SAU
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 31, 2021
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 6.0 pct
Spread 487.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct July 4, 2021 DBR
Payment Date March 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Bankia,
Credit Agricole CIB, Natixis, Santander and
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings B2 (Moody's), B (S&P),
B (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Reg S ISIN XS1048657800
144A ISIN XS1048658105
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)