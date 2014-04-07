* Indian cement stocks gain after the world's two largest cement makers, France's Lafarge and Holcim of Switzerland, agreed the terms of a merger that would create a company with a market value of around $55 billion, a source close to the deal said on Sunday. * Hopes of consolidation are sparking gains in the sector. Holcim-owned ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements gain around 1.5 percent each, while UltraTech Cement surges 2.4 percent. * Among midcap stocks, India Cements gains 2.4 percent while Ramco Cements is up 1.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)