* Indian cement stocks gain after the world's two largest cement
makers, France's Lafarge and Holcim of
Switzerland, agreed the terms of a merger that would create a
company with a market value of around $55 billion, a source
close to the deal said on Sunday.
* Hopes of consolidation are sparking gains in the sector.
Holcim-owned ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements gain around 1.5
percent each, while UltraTech Cement surges 2.4
percent.
* Among midcap stocks, India Cements gains 2.4 percent
while Ramco Cements is up 1.6 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)